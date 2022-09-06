Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,431,279 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,039,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,431,279 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $467,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. 518,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,955,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

