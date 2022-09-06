Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 395,322 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,322 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $278,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average is $177.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

