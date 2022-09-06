Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 572,230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 572,230 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.36% of Mastercard worth $1,241,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.82. 40,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

