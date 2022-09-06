Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$97.64.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$61.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$59.03 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

