Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$24.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.01. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.
In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last 90 days.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
