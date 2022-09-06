Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.27. 549,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,665,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.15.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

