Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.77

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 20643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
