Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

