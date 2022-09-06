CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.87 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

