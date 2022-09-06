Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 177,490 shares.The stock last traded at $13.46 and had previously closed at $14.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $706.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

