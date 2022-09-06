CashHand Reaches Market Cap of $162.53 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CashHand has a total market cap of $162.53 and approximately $2,349.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 80% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00159948 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008916 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
