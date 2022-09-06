CashHand Reaches Market Cap of $270.33 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $270.33 and $1,066.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded 72.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00162548 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008538 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CashHand Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.