Casper Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Casper has a total market cap of $164.86 million and $4.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 11,125,481,485 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,848,439 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.