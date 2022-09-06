Castweet (CTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $632.00

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $26,465.36 and $632.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00275901 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.