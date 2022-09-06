Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $127.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Catalent Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.