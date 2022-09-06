Caz Investments LP Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Snowflake comprises about 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $557,799,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,618. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

