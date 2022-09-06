CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 12.9% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $98,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,242 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CBRE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,606. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.