CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.85

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 379218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 610,263 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,651 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.