CDAM UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 11.9% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $90,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,478. The company has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

