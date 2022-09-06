Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.72. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 163 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $891.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.87.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
