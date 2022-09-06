Celo Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $260,652.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $260,652.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,844,032 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

