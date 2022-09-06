Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
CNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Century Casinos Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
