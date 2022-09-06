Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

