Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 12,584 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.03. 1,212,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

