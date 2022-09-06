Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,456 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.27. 305,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,239,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

