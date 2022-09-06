Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. 973,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,583,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

