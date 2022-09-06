Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 410,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 141,822 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 788,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 23,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 50,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. 646,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,904,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

