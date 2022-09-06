Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 758,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,638,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,979,000 after buying an additional 722,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 414,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,960,272 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

