Charles Lim Capital Ltd Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $14,415,000. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

V stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. 135,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.