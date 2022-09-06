Chesnara plc (CSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 324.03 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £486.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,796.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 253.63 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.04).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

