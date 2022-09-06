Chesnara plc (CSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Chesnara Stock Performance
Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 324.03 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £486.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,796.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 253.63 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.04).
Chesnara Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.