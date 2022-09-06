China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.24

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 78433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

