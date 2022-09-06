China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.24

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 78433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
China Merchants Bank Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.64.
China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Bank (CIHKY)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.