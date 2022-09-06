ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $22.25

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $21.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 172 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

