CIBC Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.54.

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 891,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,611. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$27.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$40.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.08.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

