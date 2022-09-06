Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $44.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 324,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,792. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

