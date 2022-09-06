Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Clarivate Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 138,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 0.89. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clarivate by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,163,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Clarivate by 39.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 241.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 127,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Clarivate by 33.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 162,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.