Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Northland Securities

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $130.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,612.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,518.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.