Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Northland Securities

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $130.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,612.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,518.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.