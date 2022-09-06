Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 781,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,433,588. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

