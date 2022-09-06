CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.91. 35,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,798,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 51.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,785,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

