Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

VZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 699,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,904,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

