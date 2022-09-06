Community Bank of Raymore Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 1,456,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,977,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

