Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 124,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,966,151 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.41.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after buying an additional 996,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,258 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

