Comparing Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.92) -5.53 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.68) -1.85

Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.48%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -31.39% -24.66% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -24.10% -22.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Century Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

