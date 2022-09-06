CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €67.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR COP opened at €38.36 ($39.14) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($84.49). The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

