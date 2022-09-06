Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.64.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Confluent Stock Performance
CFLT stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
