Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 343,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,990,871 shares.The stock last traded at $155.67 and had previously closed at $155.49.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average of $162.00.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.