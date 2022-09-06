Contrasting Village Farms International (VFF) and The Competition

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Village Farms International to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -13.49% -2.68% -1.90% Village Farms International Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $268.02 million -$9.08 million -5.82 Village Farms International Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.39

Analyst Ratings

Village Farms International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Village Farms International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 4 0 2.67 Village Farms International Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 253.91%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 80.35%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Village Farms International rivals beat Village Farms International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.