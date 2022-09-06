Convergence (CONV) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Convergence (CONV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Convergence has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $235,201.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

