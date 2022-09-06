Convex CRV Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $35.99 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $35.99 million and approximately $13,784.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

