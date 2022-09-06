CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Up to $70.89

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.89, but opened at $75.53. CoStar Group shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 107,242 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.