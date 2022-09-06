Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.68.

COUP stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,420. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

