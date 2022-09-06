Cowen Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group raised their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB remained flat at $48.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $6,902,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

